Ex-Eagles Superstar Linked To Cardinals In Last-Second Blockbuster Deal
Could one former member of the Philadelphia Eagles end up getting traded two times before the 2024 National Football League season even kicks off?
Philadelphia traded star linebacker Haason Reddick to the New York Jets in April for a conditional third-round pick. Reddick is looking for a new contract and the trade was made without a new deal in hand and so he has been holding out ever since and even has requested a trade.
It's unclear what will happen with just a few days to go until the new season kicks off, but NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich linked him to the Arizona Cardinals in a last-second trade proposal.
"The Jets and Reddick continue to be locked in an intractable standoff, with Reddick racking up a bill of fines and lost earnings approaching $5 million as he seeks a new contract," Ulrich said. "If he continues his holdout into the regular season — which is where things seem to be headed — the bill will get even higher once he starts forfeiting game checks from his $14.25 million base salary. Both sides are playing hardball. Reddick is holding out until the Jets address his contract, while the Jets refuse to discuss anything with Reddick until he reports back to the team.
"With so much pride on the line, it gets harder and harder to see this resolving amicably the longer it stretches. A separation could be best for both parties, allowing each to save face and say they didn’t back down. While the Jets almost certainly won’t recoup the third-round pick they gave up for Reddick, they could land a mid-rounder from a pass-rush-needy team. The Cardinals stick out as a potential suitor. They already know Reddick well, as he was a first-round pick by Arizona in 2017 before being miscast as an off-ball linebacker."
Reddick is an intriguing player to watch over the next few days and weeks and it's fortunate this drama isn't playing out with Philadelphia.
