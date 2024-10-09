Ex-Eagles Superstar Something 'Never Seen Before'
The Philadelphia Eagles made a major trade this past offseason.
Philadelphia sent two-time Pro Bowler Haason Reddick to the New York Jets after spending the last two years with the Eagles. He was an integral part of Philadelphia's defense and even finished in fourth place in the 2022 National Football League Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Reddick shined with Philadelphia but was entering the final year of his contract, and therefore he wanted a new one. The Eagles didn't want to give him a mega deal so they traded him to the Jets.
New York hasn't given him a new deal either and Jets owner Woody Johnson said that Reddick's holdout is something he's "never seen before."
"Woody Johnson on Haason Reddick: 'This is something I've never seen before. You have to be part psychologist and part some other gist to try to figure out what is actually going on. I hope that the young man can come to the team. We'd welcome him with open arms. When he gets here, he'll find a very welcome locker room,'" as transcribed by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo
The Jets certainly could use Reddick right now with the dysfunction that currently is going one with the team.
It certainly seems like the Eagles made the right call not bringing him back but hopefully he can get back on the field soon and get back on track while getting a new deal like he wants.
