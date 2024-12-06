Ex-Giants Superstar Backs Saquon Barkley For MVP
Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley is having a historic season.
It's just his first season as a member of the Eagles and yet he already has a chance to make history. He's leading the league with 1,499 rushing yards and 1,766 scrimmage yards. Over the final five games of the season, he will be someone to watch because he has a real shot at breaking both the National Football League single-season rushing and scrimmage yards record.
There's been a lot of chatter about Barkley this season and the impact he's had on the Eagles. Philadelphia is 10-2 and looks like a real Super Bowl contender. Barkley is a big reason why and there has been some chatter about the possibility of him winning the league's Most Valuable Player Award this year.
It's too early to know, but former New York Giants legend Tiki Barber showed love to Barkley and said he should be the MVP on 94WIP SportsRadio.
"Saquon Barkley is the MVP of the NFL," Barber said. "I think it’s close, obviously, because you’re starting to see Josh Allen become this favorite, but when I think of what Saquon has brought to the Eagles…a year ago, we wanted to fire Nick Sirianni, and it’s kind of gone away because they’ve been so dominant, and they’ve been so dominant because Saquon is a difference-maker.
"I don’t think running backs will ever get back to that platform of a generation before, but when you have one who has been as great as Saquon has been this year, you can’t ignore him. I appreciate the hell out of Saquon because he’s awesome to watch."
Hopefully, Barkley can continue to shine down the stretch and maybe even take home some hardware.
