Ex-Giants Superstar Could Be Traded; Should Eagles Make Move?
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly have had success landing one former New York Giants superstar, should they take a chance on another?
Philadelphia entered this past offseason looking to improve the running back position. D'Andre Swift was very good last year, but the Eagles wanted to add. In response, the Eagles signed former Giants superstar Saquon Barkley.
Things clearly have worked out, and Barkley showed the Giants on Sunday why it was a bad decision by them to let him go. New York opted to save a few bucks, and Barkley ran for 176 rushing yards against his old team on Sunday.
Should the Eagles now take a chance on another former Giants star?
The 2024 National Football League trade deadline is quickly approaching and will pass on Nov. 5. With the deadline approaching, FanSided's Zachary Rotman suggested former Giants and current Miami Dolphins receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the trade block.
"The Dolphins are 2-4, and seven weeks into the season, Beckham has been a non-factor," Rotman said. "The 31-year-old missed the first four weeks of the season due to injury, which wasn't a shocker. Since returning, however, he has done next to nothing. He had just one target in their Week 5 win against the New England Patriots and had two targets in their Week 7 loss. He has yet to record a single reception with the Dolphins.
"With Tagovailoa nearing his return that might change, but right now, Beckham is not involved at all while being on a bad team. Having a legitimate role or being on a good team might make this situation better, but Beckham has neither. Whether the Dolphins can get anything for him remains to be seen, but Beckham still has some talent even if he isn't what he used to be, and might benefit from a change of scenery."
Beckham may not be a superstar any longer, but he likely could help a contender. Because of this, the Eagles should consider a move. A trade likely wouldn't cost much by any means, but he could add more depth with upside to the third receiver spot. The deadline is coming soon, and if the Dolphins don't put together a few wins, don't be shocked if they are open for business.
