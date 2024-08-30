Ex-Jaguars Pro Bowler Worth Flier For Eagles With Season Approaching
The Philadelphia Eagles may not necessarily be done adding to the roster yet.
The 2024 National Football League season is set to kick off in less than a week but there are some intriguing free agents available who still could help teams out this season. One player who somehow still is available is former Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts, and Chicago Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.
Ngakoue is a one-time Pro Bowler who had four sacks last season with the Bears and is one of the best edge rushers still available on the open market.
The Eagles are expected to be among the top contenders in football this season and with that being said, they can never have too many good pass rushers. Ngakoue had a down year in 2023 with four sacks, but had 9 1/2 in 2022 and 10 sacks in 2023.
Philadelphia still has just over $13 million remaining in cap space and easily could bring in Ngakoue on a cheap deal. At this point, why not? Philadelphia is in a good spot but the new season will kick off in a week and therefore it probably could get Ngakoue on a discount.
It would be a shock if he didn't land with a team over the next few days and the Eagles should get involved. The 2024 season could be a special one and the Eagles should be doing everything they can to go all in.
