Ex-Jets, Seahawks Superstar Is Available; Eagles Are Prime Landing Spot
The Philadelphia Eagles should swoop in and make a move soon.
Philadelphia has had a great offseason so far but things have slowed down lately. The Eagles still have plenty of cap space but haven't made any significant moves in a while. This doesn't mean that the Eagles won't make another move, though.
The Eagles still have a need at safety and there are some players out there who could help fill the need in free agency. Philadelphia has the money needed to make a major move and one of the top players remaining in free agency is former New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks superstar Jamal Adams.
Adams has appeared in just 10 games over the last two seasons but he is just 28 years old and if he is healthy, could return to form in 2024. He's still young and has plenty of upside and likely wouldn't cost much because of his injuries over the last few years.
Philadelphia has a need at safety and Adams was an All-Pro each season from 2018 to 2020. Adams is looking for his next opportunity and likely will end up settling for a one-year deal for cheap as he looks to rebuild his value.
The Eagles could be the perfect opportunity for Adams to rebuild his value while fighting for a Super Bowl title. Philadelphia is in a great spot right now but still could use some more firepower on defense and landing someone like Adams could be just what is needed.
