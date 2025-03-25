Ex-NFL GM Makes Bold Prediction For Eagles With 32nd Pick In NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles could go in myriad directions with the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They could stick and pick, they could package it with other assets to move up, or they could trade back with a team desperate to draft someone before Round 1 ends. And with sneaky-big needs on both sides of the ball, the defending champions could justify going offense or defense with their first-round pick.
However, in an ESPN mock draft published Tuesday, former NFL general manager Mike Tennenbaum has Philly using the pick on North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel. Rather than predict what will happen in Round 1, Tennenbaum put on his GM hat and explained what he would do with all 32 picks.
"Philly doesn't have many apparent short-term needs," Tennenbaum wrote. "So even though I'm standing in for GM Howie Roseman, I'm sticking with his draft tendencies and addressing the trenches. Zabel is tough and versatile, and he was outstanding at the Senior Bowl.
"He played both tackle spots and both guard spots at North Dakota State, but I see him playing guard in the pros. And I think Zabel could compete with Tyler Steen to replace Mekhi Becton, who is now with the Chargers."
Zabel is one of the fastest-rising prospects in this year's class, as many experts now believe he'd be a worthy first-round pick. And the Eagles know as well as anyone that fortifying an offensive line is key to sustained success.
The NFL draft is scheduled to start on April 24.
