Ex-Packers $92M Star Worth Flier For Eagles With Trade Deadline Passed
The Philadelphia Eagles may not have been very active ahead of the 2024 National Football League trade deadline, but that doesn't mean that the team won't make any additions.
The trade deadline now is behind us. Philadelphia was linked to a handful of players ahead of the deadline but decided to stay put rather than make a deal. This wasn't too shocking. The Eagles have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, and it would've only made sense to make a deep for a clear upgrade.
There weren't many players available on the trade market that would've been worth giving up draft compensation for the Eagles. This doesn't mean that the Eagles have a perfect roster, but they are in a good spot and it wasn't worth losing draft picks.
Philadelphia still could add comparable depth without giving up draft picks by looking into the free-agent market. The Eagles clearly are a run-heavy team and rely heavily on the offensive line so it could make some sense to add some more depth.
Because of this, former Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari comes to mind. He at one point was one of the top offensive linemen in football and even signed a $92 million deal with the Packers.
Injuries derailed his career, but there's no indication that he isn't healthy now and he still is out there in free agency. Bakhtiari is a three-time Pro Bowler and is just 33 years old. He's someone the Eagles could bring in on the practice squad or active roster to provide more depth at an important position.
