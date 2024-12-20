Ex-Packers Star Is Great Fit For Eagles Before Playoffs
The Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the best offensive line in football.
Clearly, the Eagles' offensive line has done a great job this year and one way to know this is just to look at superstar running back Saquon Barkley's rushing totals. He's leading the league with 1,688 rushing yards and has a chance to top 2,000 yards this year and maybe even break the single-season rushing record.
Barkley is amazing, but it also helps to have the best offensive line in football. Philadelphia clearly is a run-heavy team and Barkley also is leading the league in carries at 285.
There are just three weeks to go until the regular season comes to an end and then the Eagles try to go on a run. With just a little time left in the season, it wouldn't hurt to add more depth with upside. With the offensive line getting so much action, why not add another piece to the practice squad as injury insurance?
Because of this, the Eagles should go out and sign former Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari. The three-time Pro Bowler hasn't signed with a team this season after spending the first 11 years of his career with the Packers.
Injuries slowed him down over the last few years and likely are the biggest reason he's still available. If he's looking to latch on with a contender down the stretch, Philadelphia would give him one of the best chances of competing for a Super Bowl title.
