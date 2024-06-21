Ex-Packers Star Still Is Looking For Opportunity; Should Eagles Make Move?
The Philadelphia Eagles still could make another move or two before training camp.
Philadephia has the 10th-most cap space still available with training camp quickly approaching. The Eagles have just under $25 million left to spend and free agency should pick up in the near future. There are a handful of players out there who still could help Philadelphia in free agency still looking for their next opportunity.
One player who could be an intriguing option for the Eagles is former Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari. He has been one of the best tackles in recent memory but has only appeared in 13 total games over the last three seasons due to injuries.
He now is a free agent and seemingly is healthy heading into the 2024 season. The Eagles are loaded on the offensive line, but if he's available, why not take a chance on him at a discount? From 2016 through 2020 he was named a Pro Bowler three times and picked up five All-Pro nods.
Philadelphia is in a good spot on the offensive line, but it has money to spend, and bringing in someone like Bakhtiari only could help.
Training camp will be here before you know it and injuries certainly will pop up as is the case every year. If Bakhtiari is healthy, why not add some more depth? The offensive line is a strength for the Eagles and bringing in Bakhtiari only would make it better.
