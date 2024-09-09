Ex-Patriots Star Is Perfect Player For Eagles To Target Ahead Of Week 2
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly started off the 2024 National Football League regular season on a high note.
Philadelphia traveled to Brazil to take on the Green Bay Packers in the National Football League's first game in South America. The Eagles kicked off the season with a bang and took down the Packers, 34-29.
The Eagles had a great game but were missing one of their important defensive pieces. Philadelphia was without the services of cornerback Isaiah Rodgers due to a hand injury. It's unclear if he will be ready to go in Week 2. If Rodgers misses more time, it could make sense to look to the free agent market to add even more depth at cornerback.
Philadelphia was weak in the secondary last season and already has been bitten by the injury bug. One player who could help is former New England Patriots Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson. He is just 28 years old and somehow still is a free agent.
He was suspended for the first week of the season, but is free to sign with any team and now could play with whatever team ends up giving him a chance. He's someone that could be worth bringing in for the Eagles because he still is young and likely could be signed at a discount now.
The last two seasons weren't the best for Jackson, but from 2019 through 2021 he racked up 22 interceptions. Why not take a chance on someone like that if you need some more depth?
