Ex-Pro Bowl QB Defends Eagles' Jalen Hurts, Rips Philly Drama
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a weird week, but it seems like things are turning a corner.
Philadelphia took down the Carolina Panthers last week and there was a firestorm afterward when AJ Brown talked about the passing offense and Brandon Graham discussed Brown and quarterback Jalen Hurts' relationship.
At this point, you probably have heard every detail of the Eagles drama on numerous occasions. It has been the most talked about story of the week heading into Week 15's clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Former Pro Bowl quarterback Robert Griffin III weighed in on the drama and defended Hurts while speaking to 94WIP SportsRadio's Hugh Douglas and Joe Giglio.
"Jalen Hurts is an RPO QB and there's nothing wrong with that," Griffin said. "People want him to be a drop back passer and that's not what he is. How many QBs are throwing the ball 45, 50 times a game and actually winning games? Jalen is a winner."
He also discussed the overall drama.
"You guys can't be happy about anything," he said. "Y'all won nine straight games. I think Philly fans are having a little (PTSD). But this year is not the same. When I hear A.J. Brown say 'passing,' I agree but you are winning games."
The Eagles are winning games and are in a good position. Even with the drama, Philadelphia has won nine straight games and is 11-2 on the season. Hopefully, the chatter returns to winning games.
