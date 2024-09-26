Ex-Pro Bowler Could Be Top Solution For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have a 2-1 record on the young season but it certainly hasn't been easy.
Philadelphia got back in the win column with an impressive Week 3 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Eagles were able to come away victorious, thanks in large part to one of the most dominant defensive performances in a while.
The Eagles' offense isn't at full strength right now. Philadelphia currently is missing A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Britain Covey, and Lane Johnson heading into Week 4. The Eagles need to add, and luckily there still are some options out there in free agency.
If Brown and Smith are going to miss extended time, they need to consider bringing another receiver in. If that ends up being the case, former Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow should be near the top of their wish list.
Renfrow somehow still is available in free agency. He had a tough time over the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders as his role in the offense was cut. Las Vegas brought in Davante Adams, and that led to fewer targets and a smaller role for Renfrow. Before Adams arrived, Renfrow had over 100 catches and 1,000 yards in 2021.
He may not be a top-tier option, but he has steady hands and could give Jalen Hurts another dependable option out of the slot. Philadelphia has high hopes for the 2024 season and can't let the injuries dig it a hole. The Eagles should give Renfrow a chance.