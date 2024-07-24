Ex-Raiders Pro Bowler Worth Flier For Eagles With Training Camp Kicking Off
Training camp officially is here but there are a handful of free agents out there who certainly could play a major role in 2024.
Free agency completely has stalled, but should pick up over the next week or so. The Philadelphia Eagles still have plenty of cap space and likely could land a solid player at a discount with training camp here and players looking to find new homes before the season gets too close.
One player who still is out there and could be of use for the Eagles is former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow. The one-time Pro Bowler only had 255 receiving yards last year on 25 catches but could be a solid option to put in the mix for the Eagles' No. 3 receiver spot.
He was limited in his role last year with Davante Adams nabbing most of the Raiders' targets but did have over 100 catches just two seasons ago. Renfrow likely wouldn't cost much now after a down 2023 season and training camp kicking off.
The Eagles have been linked to him throughout the offseason and should consider a move to put him behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Philadelphia has talent throughout the roster but the No. 3 receiver spot has given the team troubles in recent years.
Renfrow is a capable receiver who could help out of the slot. The Eagles already have plenty of playmakers on the roster but still should consider a move.
More NFL: Eagles Veteran Could Be On 'Roster Bubble' After Being Acquired Last Year