Ex-Ravens Star Linked To Eagles As Free Agent Upgrade Before Training Camp
There still are some very intriguing free agents available looking for their next opportunities.
The Philadelphia Eagles surprisingly still have plenty of cap space left and could still add some more firepower if they decide to make another move.
Philadelphia already has been busy this offseason but there still are holes to fill and one player who was mentioned as a possible option is three-time All-Pro defensive end Calais Campbell by Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine.
"Calais Campbell is going to be 38 years old on September 1," Ballentine said. "That's about the only explanation as to why he's still available nearly three months after free agency started. It certainly isn't about his play last season. He started all 17 games last season, played 63 percent of the snaps, and registered 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 17 quarterback hits. It's hard to imagine there aren't a lot of teams that could use that kind of contribution on the defensive line...
"The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of youth up front and could reunite with Campbell to add a veteran into the mix. The Philadelphia Eagles have been known to add some veteran depth on the interior and haven't done it yet, while the Los Angeles Rams could use him to mentor one of the youngest defensive lines in the league. Best Landing Spots: Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, (and) Los Angeles Rams."
Campbell has been mentioned as an option for the Eagles on multiple occasions and it isn't hard to see why. He had 6 1/2 sacks last season and could go a long way in helping Philadelphia in free agency.
