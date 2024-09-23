Ex-Saints $96 Million Star Could Be Solution For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles currently are 2-1 on the young season but they already could use a little more depth.
Philadelphia has one of the most well-built rosters in football, but injuries already are having a significant impact. The Eagles currently are missing star receiver A.J. Brown with a hamstring injury. Philadelphia also lost DeVonta Smith and Britain Covey with injuries of their own. Covey will miss significant time, although it's unclear what Smith's status is right now.
Because of this, it could make sense for the Eagles to bring in another playmaker, at least for a workout. There is no better receiver in free agency right now than former New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas.
Thomas, at one point, was the best receiver in football. Injuries robbed him of that, but he can still be a productive receiver. He appeared in 10 games last season and had 448 receiving yards. Philadelphia doesn't need another superstar, but if Smith also misses significant time, it does need another option for Jalen Hurts to throw to.
The three-time Pro Bowler somehow still is out there and would be cheap to bring in. At this point, why not? Philadelphia has a chance to do something special this season, but it can't let the season get away from it due to injuries. Adding Thomas on a cheap deal could give the Eagles a depth piece to help in the short term while the team gets healthier.