Ex-Saints Superstar Should Be On Eagles' Radar As Training Camp Approaches
The Philadelphia Eagles still have the cap space needed to make an important addition before training camp kicks off.
Philadelphia has had a great offseason so far but it could still get even better. Free agency seemingly has completely stalled but players should start signing deals left and right in the near future with training camp just weeks away.
The Eagles' offense is in a much better place than it was at the end of the 2023 season but there still are question marks swirling about who will be the team's third receiver. The top internal option seems to be Parris Campbell right now but there are external options who still could help.
If the Eagles want to make an addition, they should look no further than former New Orleans Saints superstar Michael Thomas. He somehow still is available and could be the perfect No. 3 receiver for Philadelphia.
Injuries have derailed his career, but he did appear in 10 games last season. Thomas was productive too with just under 500 receiving yards. Philadelphia easily could sign Thomas for cheap and he would be an upgrade over Campbell.
The Eagles have loaded up on more talent this offseason and it wouldn't take much to bring Thomas in. They have taken a chance on veteran receivers in the past looking to get back on track. Why not do the same with Thomas? He is 31 years old and doesn't need to be a superstar any longer. But, he has shown he still can be productive and immediately would give the Eagles something they don't have.
More NFL: Eagles Are 'Natural Fit' To Land Superstar Who Surprisingly Is Available