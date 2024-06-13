Eagles Today

Ex-Seahawks Pro Bowler Linked To Eagles As Free Agent Upgrade This Summer

It sounds like the Eagles could make one more major splash this offseason

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 22, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) breaks a tackle attempt by Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6) to later run the ball in for a touchdown during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 22, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) breaks a tackle attempt by Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6) to later run the ball in for a touchdown during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

There is sure to be plenty of movement in free agency over the next few weeks.

The Philadelphia Eagles have had a busy offseason so far but it's not over yet. Philadelphia has plenty of cap space available and still has a need at safety. The Eagles already are in a good spot, but safety has been mentioned as an area that could use a boost on numerous occasions, and Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen floated former Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs.

"It's hard to know for certain if the Philadelphia Eagles need a safety or not," Klassen said. "Is Cooper DeJean a corner? A nickel? A safety? Somewhere in between all three? Maybe the Eagles don't even know the answer to that yet. He is such a talented and versatile player that they might spend half of the offseason trying him out everywhere to see what fits best. In the event the Iowa product remains a corner or a nickel, the Eagles probably need a safety...

"Money-wise, the Eagles are kind of pinched on cap space for 2025 with only $8 million currently available, but they have just over $27 million available for 2024. They could front-load a deal even if they wanted to get someone in the building for more than a year. Potential free agent/trade candidates: Justin Simmons (FA), Quandre Diggs (FA), Budda Baker (trade)"

Diggs is a three-time Pro Bowler who certainly could help the Eagles out. They still have plenty of cap space. Why not consider a deal?

More NFL: Cardinals Star Linked to Eagles In Hypothetical Summer Blockbuster Trade

Published
Patrick McAvoy

PATRICK MCAVOY

Home/News