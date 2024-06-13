Ex-Seahawks Pro Bowler Linked To Eagles As Free Agent Upgrade This Summer
There is sure to be plenty of movement in free agency over the next few weeks.
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a busy offseason so far but it's not over yet. Philadelphia has plenty of cap space available and still has a need at safety. The Eagles already are in a good spot, but safety has been mentioned as an area that could use a boost on numerous occasions, and Bleacher Report's Derrik Klassen floated former Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs.
"It's hard to know for certain if the Philadelphia Eagles need a safety or not," Klassen said. "Is Cooper DeJean a corner? A nickel? A safety? Somewhere in between all three? Maybe the Eagles don't even know the answer to that yet. He is such a talented and versatile player that they might spend half of the offseason trying him out everywhere to see what fits best. In the event the Iowa product remains a corner or a nickel, the Eagles probably need a safety...
"Money-wise, the Eagles are kind of pinched on cap space for 2025 with only $8 million currently available, but they have just over $27 million available for 2024. They could front-load a deal even if they wanted to get someone in the building for more than a year. Potential free agent/trade candidates: Justin Simmons (FA), Quandre Diggs (FA), Budda Baker (trade)"
Diggs is a three-time Pro Bowler who certainly could help the Eagles out. They still have plenty of cap space. Why not consider a deal?
