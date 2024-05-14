Ex-Seahawks Superstar Mentioned As Possible Free Agent Option For Eagles
There still are some top-tier free agents out there looking for their next opportunities.
The 2024 National Football League Draft has come and gone and now teams have a better understanding of roster needs heading into training camp. There still is plenty of time left for teams and there are some dynamic players still available in free agency.
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most active teams in football this offseason and likely aren't done adding yet. Philadelphia has added to both sides of the ball but there still is room for growth. Bleacher Report broke down each team's biggest needs after the draft and mentioned possible options to help out.
One player who was mentioned as a "realistic option" for the Eagles was former New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks superstar Jamal Adams.
"Realistic Targets: (linebacker) Tony Fields II (trade), (safety) Jamal Adams, (defensive lineman) Calais Campbell," Bleacher Report said. "Signing hybrid safety/linebacker Jamal Adams could give the Eagles even more depth in the back seven while providing new coordinator Vic Fangio with a versatile chess piece."
Adams is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro and certainly could help the Eagles out. Philadelphia still has a need at safety and Adams has been one of the best in football over the last seven years when he has been healthy.
The veteran has appeared in just 10 games over the last two seasons, but if he's fully healthy now could be a steal for Philadelphia. This isn't the first time Adams has been mentioned for Philadelphia and a move could make a lot of sense.
More NFL: Six-Time Pro Bowler Seen As 'Realistic Target' For Eagles In Free Agency