Ex-Seahawks Superstar Still Is Available; Should Eagles Consider Move?
The 2024 National Football League season quickly is approaching.
It's just about to be July and that means training camp is right around the corner. Soon enough, teams will be back on the field and games will follow shortly after. Although training camp almost is here, there still is a surprising amount of high-impact free agents available.
Free agency significantly has slowed down but it has to pick back up at some point soon. One player who surprisingly still is available on the open market is former New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks superstar safety Jamal Adams.
The 28-year-old still is available in free agency but hasn't been talked about much lately. It's unclear where he will end up, but the Philadelphia Eagles at least should consider a signing.
Philadelphia needs some help at safety and has been linked to a handful of players, including Adams. The Eagles have enough cap space available to afford Adams and he could fill one of the team's biggest needs.
Adams has appeared in just 10 games over the last two years due to injuries but he still could be an option to help Philadelphia. When he has been healthy, he has been one of the top safeties in football. From 2018 through 2020, Adams racked up three All-Pro nods and made the Pro Bowl each of the three seasons.
Philadelphia could use a boost at safety and Adams could provide some star power if healthy. At this point, why not give him a call at least?
