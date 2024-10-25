Ex-Steelers $14 Million Star Could Be Prime Option For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles shouldn't leave any stoned unturned over the next few weeks.
Philadelphia is 4-2 with a date against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. If the Eagles take down the Bengals, they will be 5-2 with a chance to be in first place in the division. The Washington Commanders currently have the top spot at 5-2, but they are facing a red-hot Chicago Bears team this week possibly without quarterback Jayden Daniels.
There's a lot to like about this Eagles team, but it still could make some sense to add some more veteran depth. The trade deadline is coming up and that seems like the most likely outlet to add, but there still are some free agents available worth looking into.
One player who could make some sense is eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson. He started 16 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and had two interceptions and 42 tackles. Peterson still is available.
Philadelphia's secondary seems to have a surplus right now, but there has been some speculation that someone like Avonte Maddox could be traded ahead of the deadline. If a move like that were to happen, it could make sense to then bring in Peterson as some veteran depth behind Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
The Eagles have two very good young players in Mitchell and DeJean. Bringing in a former superstar like Peterson could help on the field, but also in the lockeroom. Peterson has seen it all. Learning from him could help both Mitchell and DeJean. Plus, he would be cheap. Why not consider a deal if another player gets traded?
