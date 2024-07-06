Ex-Steelers Linebacker Could Be Great Option For Eagles To Bolster Depth
The Philadelphia Eagles seem largely set with making major moves this offseason but that doesn't mean they are done adding depth.
Philadelphia has the cap space needed to make a major splash but it doesn't seem like it's going to at this point. The Eagles are more likely to add more depth in free agency ahead of training camp rather than adding a high-impact starter.
One player who could be a solid option for the Eagles would be journeyman linebacker Markus Golden. He spent the 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and appeared in 16 games but didn't make a start. Golden did rack up four sacks and 20 total tackles over that stretch, though.
Golden is a nine-year National Football League veteran and has spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants, and Steelers throughout his career.
He now is a free agent and would be a great depth option for the Eagles at a low cost. Philadelphia has had a great offseason so far but some have speculated that the linebacker spot is one that could use some work before the 2024 campaign kicks off.
Golden may not be a starter anymore at this point in his career, but he could be a veteran depth option for the Eagles, and that in itself would be extremely important. Philadelphia is a Super Bowl contender and it could never have enough depth. Signing Golden immediately would help in that department with training camp quickly approaching.
