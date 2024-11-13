Ex-Steelers Second-Round Pick Could Be Enticing Option For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles don't necessarily need to add anymore talent to the roster.
Philadelphia is 7-2 and is riding a five-game winning streak heading into its clash with the Washington Commanders on Thursday night. The Eagles don't have any big holes, which certainly is why the team opted against swinging any trades ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline.
The Eagles know this roster is good and certainly could contend for a Super Bowl title this year. Philadelphia is trending in the right direction. While this is the case, it wouldn't hurt to take a flier on a player to add some more depth to the practice squad.
Philadelphia has two superstar receivers in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Eagles acquired Jahan Dotson in a trade with Washington this summer to add a No. 3 option. Dotson has shown some flashes, but the Eagles still could use a little more production.
Because of this, it could make some sense to take a flier on former Pittsburgh Steelers second-round draft pick Chase Claypool. He is available in free agency after being released this summer by the Buffalo Bills with an injury settlement.
He is someone who had over 800 receiving yards in 2020 and 2021 but has fallen off since. The Eagles could use another playmaker, and bringing Claypool in on the practice squad could be a chance for Philadelphia to see what he has left in the tank.
Philadelphia could use some help at the No. 3 receiver spot and it wouldn't hurt to bring Claypool in on the practice squad.
