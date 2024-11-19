Ex-Titans Top Pick May Be Worth Call For Eagles Right Now
The Philadelphia Eagles clearly don't need to make a franchise-altering move this season to contend.
Philadelphia is 8-2 and has won six straight games after taking down the Washington Commanders last week. The Eagles have a very good chance of winning the division unless they collapse down the stretch.
The Eagles are much better than they were last year and are firing on all cylinders on both sides of the football. While this is the case, it wouldn't hurt to add another pass-catcher to the practice squad with upside. That's where former Tennessee Titans No. 5 overall draft pick Corey Davis could come into play.
He hasn't played since 2022 and seemed to retire but it was reported that he wanted to make a comeback this past summer. Davis still is out there and may be worth a call for the Eagles. He's just 29 years old and if he could get up to speed on the practice squad, maybe he could give Philadelphia something.
The Eagles don't need another superstar, but they do need some production from a receiver not named A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith. A move like this may not work out, but it would be very cheap. If he still wants to return to the football field, it would cost the team almost nothing to put him on the practice squad and give him a few weeks to see if he can still play.
Philadelphia wants to do something special this year. Why not give yourself as many pass-catchers as possible?
