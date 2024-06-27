Ex-Vikings Superstar Surprisingly Still Available; Should Eagles Take Flier?
The Philadelphia Eagles' offense seems to have plenty of firepower at this point.
While this is the case, there always is room for more.
Philadelphia has the 10th-most cap space still remaining at just under $25 million and should consider using a little more of it to add depth. The Eagles have had a great offseason and are considered by many to be one of the top contenders to win the Super Bowl in 2024.
They still could get even better, though. The Eagles revamped the running back room this offseason by signing former New York Giants superstar Saquon Barkley but they still could use a little more depth behind him.
Philadelphia still has Kenneth Gainwell but lost Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny as backup options. There are some intriguing players still available and the most interesting running back still out there certainly is Dalvin Cook.
The former Minnesota Vikings superstar had a down year in 2023 with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens but had almost 1,200 rushing yards in 2022 with eight touchdowns. He also had 39 receptions, just under 300 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.
He's just 28 years old and still is looking for his next opportunity in free agency. Pairing him with Barkley would form a fearsome duo for opposing teams. Plus, he likely wouldn't cost much at all in the offseason.
Philadelphia's offense should be great in 2024 but it still has questions. The Eagles' third receiver spot hasn't thrived in recent seasons but adding Cook could help with that. He may not be a wide receiver, but he is a receiving threat and would take some pressure off the spot.
Why not roll the dice on him to add more depth?
