Examining Why Eagles Haven't Signed All-Pro
There aren't too many questions floating around about the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion and has a star-studded roster with few holes that looks like it can make another deep run. What else could someone ask for? The Eagles don't have any glaring holes right now with training camp in full swing.
Now, injuries could always change things, but the Eagles are sitting pretty right now. The only real question mark for Philadelphia right now seems to be at safety. After trading CJ Gardner-Johnson, this is the position that could at least provide questions for the franchise, but it seems like the Eagles have solutions.
Sydney Brown has been with the franchise and has a chance at a bigger role. 2025 second-round pick Andrew Mukuba also looks like someone who could immediately play a big role. The Eagles are getting a good look at what they have in training camp and are in the driving seat. There has been plenty of noise about the chances of an addition with Justin Simmons' name coming up most often.
It makes sense. Simmons made it clear early in the offseason that he is interested in Philadelphia, but it seems like the Eagles want to see what they have first. With Simmons, you know what you are getting. He's an All-Pro-level talent surprisingly on the board. He also has played in Vic Fangio's system. He would be an easy addition, but it doesn't seem like any deals are likely unless injuries pop up or Philadelphia sees something different during preseason action. It would make sense to add him, but because you know what you are getting, a deal easily could make sense now, next week, or weeks from now. Instead, it makes sense to see what Philadelphia has right now. There isn't a rush.