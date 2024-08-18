Exciting Eagles Rookie Called 'Draft Day Steal' Thanks To Great Camp
There's a lot to be excited about for Philadelphia Eagles fans.
Philadelphia had a tough end to the 2023 season but now is in a position to compete for a Super Bowl once again in 2024. The Eagles found areas of the roster that needed to be improved and had a great offseason doing so.
The Eagles made some major investments -- like signing running back Saquon Barkley -- but also had success elsewhere. Philadelphia made strategic free-agent signings and had a fantastic draft. Players like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have landed the most headlines, but they aren't the only solid players selected by Philadelphia.
Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was listed among the top "draft day steals" by Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox.
"As previously mentioned, there was a wait on off-ball linebackers in this year's draft, which allowed several teams to find value at the position in the middle and late rounds," Knox said. "Even with linebackers being pushed down the board, however, seeing Clemson's Jeremiah Trotter Jr. fall to Round 5 was a bit surprising. Though a bit undersized at 6'0" and 228 pounds, Trotter is a skilled player with NFL bloodlines and was the 77th-ranked prospect on the B/R board.
"Trotter landed with the Philadelphia Eagles, the same franchise that drafted his father back in 1998. The Eagles should already feel like they made the right decision. The rookie was all over the field in Philly's preseason opener, recording three tackles, two assists, and a sack while also showcasing special teams value."
There's certainly a lot to like about Trotter and the Eagles overall.
