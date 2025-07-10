Exec Has Bold Prediction For Eagles' Saquon Barkley
The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best overall players in the National Football League.
Saquon Barkley is unstoppable. There is no other way to put it. It was expected that he was going to be good in Philadelphia, but no one could've predicted the year that he had in 2024.
Barkley was the AP Offensive Player of the Year last year and that was just his first season in Philadelphia. Some have projected Barkley to take a step back in 2025. Although it’s going to be hard to live up to that season, ESPN’s Jeremey Fowler shared column where coaches, scouts, and executives ranked each position group. Barkley unsurprisingly was the No. 1 running back, but more interesting is the fact that an anonymous personnel director said they think Barkley has a few years left at least at this production.
"It was almost like this was expected -- he was always expected to be this," an NFL personnel director said as shared by Fowler. "You can call it confirmation bias. Everybody thought he was a great player (at Penn State) and he proved what people thought he would be. It just took some peaks and valleys. And he was in a bad offense (in New York)."
When including the regular season and playoffs, Barkley's 2,504 rush yards and seven scrimmage touchdowns of 60-plus yards are the most in a season in NFL history. His speed was constantly on display, reaching at least 20 mph on nine touchdown runs, per Next Gen Stats. No other player had more than two. 'He can go another few years with high-level play behind that (offensive) line,' the director said."