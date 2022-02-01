Eye on the Offense at Senior Bowl

Plenty of talented skill players and offensive linemen will be on display, and the Eagles are unsettled at RB, WR, and might try to find another OL with retirement of Brandon Brooks

The Senior Bowl marks the unofficial start of draft season, and that means it begins this week with practices set to begin Tuesday in Mobile, Ala., followed by the game on the campus of the University of South Alabama on Saturday afternoon (2:30/NFL Network).

With 10 draft picks, including three in the first round – Nos. 15, 16, and 19 - and a second-round pick at No. 51, the Eagles will be fully invested in what’s happening in the deep south.

At the start of the 2021 season, there were 626 Senior Bowl alums on NFL active rosters, which means 37% of all NFL players played in the Senior Bowl.

So, it’s wise to pay attention.

On Monday, 10 players were identified on defense as ones to watch for the Eagles.

Let's jump to the other side of the ball and look at 10 players on offense that could attract the Eagles’ interest, with a sidenote: quarterbacks won’t be included but a separate story on them will run later in the week.

Brian Robinson, Alabama, running back. Running backs will be a must-watch given the Eagles’ unsettled nature at the position.

Robinson, who is 6-1, 228, broke out this past season after sitting behind Najee Harris, rushing for 1,343 yards with 14 touchdowns and catching 35 passes for 296 yards and two more scores.

The worry about backs from ‘Bama is always wear-and-tear, but Robinson carried less than 100 times in his first four years in Tuscaloosa before lugging it 271 times this year.

Hassan Haskins, Michigan, running back. His name has been linked in some mock drafts to the Eagles, but not until the third day. It might be surprising if he is still there when the fourth round begins on Day 3. He is a bruising runner at 6-1, 220 and his rushing numbers were similar to Robinson’s, with 270 carries for 1,327 yards, but a few more touchdowns with 20. He also had 18 receptions for 131 yards.

Jerome Ford, Cincinnati, running back. You know the drill. The Eagles have done well identifying talent at Cincinnati, with Jason Kelce, Brent Celek, and Trent Cole all former Bearcats, and the team has a good relationship with head coach Luke Fickell.

That makes Ford someone to watch. He has decent size at 5-11, 215, and production, with a breakout final season, with 215 runs for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns with 21 catches for 220 yards and another TD after starting his career at Alabama, where he spent two seasons, before transferring.

Dameon Pierce, Florida, running back. Somehow, he only was given the ball 100 times in his final season with the Gators, but don’t be fooled. At 5-10, 215 pounds, he is difficult to bring down, with terrific balance and a frame that has the ability to absorb hits. Best of all, he is considered a very good pass catcher.

Jahan Dotson, Penn State, wide receiver. The Eagles’ never-ending quest to build the WR room could lead them to take another pass-catcher somewhere in the draft.

Size might be a concern at 5-11, 184, but Dotson proved to be a tough cover in his years with the Nittany Lions and his hands are reliable, with just two drops on 93 catchable targets this past season, in which he had 92 receptions for 1,1182 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In his career, Dotson, who went to Nazareth High School north of Philadelphia, had 183 catches for 2,757 yards and 25 scores. He also brings punt return value.

Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama, wide receiver. Why not add another Jalen to Hurts and Reagor? Tolbert is a big-play pass-catcher who averaged 17.6 yards per catch in four seasons. He topped 1,000 yards receiving in his last two years with the Jaguars. As a junior, he had 64 catches for 1,085 yards (17.0 ypc). As a senior, he had 82 receptions for 1,474 yards (18.0 ypc). Both years he had eight touchdowns.

Khalil Shakir, Boise State, wide receiver. The Eagles could use an upgrade in the slot and Shakir projects to be a slot WR at 6-0, 190. One scouting report referred to him as a human highlight reel with body control and hands that are the stuff of legend. He had 77 catches for 1,117 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season with the Broncos. In his career, he made 208 catches for 2,878 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also adds punt and kickoff return value.

Zion Johnson, Boston College, OL. The Eagles could look for inside help with the retirement of Brandon Brooks and Johnson may be the best guard coming out. He allowed just six pressures all seasons. The 6-3, 310-pound Johnson began his career at Davidson before transferring.

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, OL. The Eagles like to run, and Kinnard is very good at run blocking. He played tackle for the Wildcats, but his NFL future is believed to be at guard. Either way, position versatility is always a plus when Jeff Stoutland is your instructor. He has Brooks-caliber size at 6-5, 345.

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota, OL. Picture this: A pair of bookend offensive linemen from Australia who both go 6-8, 380. It may happen with this prospect if paired with Jordan Mailata. Lane Johnson turns 32 in May and can’t play forever. Faalele didn’t play football until leaving Australia to attend Minnesota where he started on the right side from Day 1.

Here are the Senior Bowl rosters on offense:

RUNNING BACKS

American Team

James Cook (Georgia)

Dameon Pierce (Florida)

D’Vonte Price (Florida International)

Brian Robinson Jr. (Alabama)

National Team

Rachaad White (Arizona State)

Hassan Haskins (Michigan)

Abram Smith (Baylor)

Tyler Badie (Missouri)

Jerome Ford (Cincinnati)

WIDE RECEIVERS

American Team

Calvin Austin III (Memphis)

Dontario Drummond (Ole Miss)

Danny Gray (SMU)

Velus Jones Jr. (Tennessee)

Reggie Roberson Jr. (SMU)

Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama)

Tre Turner (Virginia Tech)

National Team

Alec Pierce (Cincinnati)

Khalil Shakir (Boise State)

Romeo Doubs (Nevada)

Christian Watson (North Dakota State)

Jahan Dotson (Penn State)

Bo Melton (Rutgers)

Braylon Sanders (Mississippi)

TIGHT ENDS

American Team

Daniel Bellinger (San Diego State)

Grant Calcaterra (SMU)

Greg Dulcich (UCLA)

Isaiah Likely (South Carolina)

National Team

Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin)

Charlie Kolar (Iowa State)

Trey McBride (Colorado State)

Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State)

Cole Turner (Nevada)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

American Team

Spencer Burford (UTSA)

Luke Fortner (Kentucky)

Ed Ingram (LSU)

Braxton Jones (Southern Utah)

Darian Kinnard (Kentucky)

Cade Mays (Tennessee)

Max Mitchell (Louisiana)

Dylan Parham (Memphis)

Chris Paul (Tulsa)

Jamaree Salyer (Georgia)

Justin Shaffer (Georgia)

Lecitus Smith (Virginia Tech)

National Team

Marquis Hayes (Oklahoma)

Luke Goedeke (Central Michigan)

Ja’Tyre Carter (Southern)

Abraham Lucas (Washington State)

Andrew Stueber (Michigan)

Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan)

Nick Zakelj (Fordham)

Zion Johnson (Boston College)

Trevor Penning (UNI)

Cole Strange (Chattanooga)

Matt Waletzko (North Dakota)

Daniel Faalele (Minnesota)