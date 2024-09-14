Falcons DC Admits Offense Dictates, Defense Reacts
PHILADELPHIA - There's a disconnect when it comes to the thoughts on defensive football and being able to dictate terms in the NFL.
Former Eagles defensive coordinator and current Cleveland defensive chief Jim Schwartz would often note that defense is reactionary by nature.
With the Atlanta Falcons set to match up with the 1-0 Eagles on "Monday Night Football" to cap the NFL's Week 2 schedule, current Falcons DC Jimmy Lake was asked about trying to "force" Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts to throw over the middle and into the teeth of the Atlanta defense where playmakers Jesse Bates and Justin Simmons reside.
Hurts, of course, had a poor decision-making game against Green Bay in Week 1.
"That's the thing about defense. We have to react on defense," Lake answered. "We're in reaction to whatever the offense is giving us. And so, you know, if they decide to run the ball to the right for 60 plays, for 60 minutes, then we're going to chase down to our left every single time. If they decide to throw the ball to their left, to our right, then we have to go react to our right. And so we're really at the mercy of being reactive to whatever play presents itself."
In other words, despite what a pundit might think, the idea of dictating anything as a defense is by definition impossible.
What you can do is force offenses to play left-handed by performing well and increasing the odds of what might be the offensive play call. If you're winning 28-0, there is a very good chance you've made the offense one-dimensional and taken the running game out of the equation.
Eagles DC Vic Fangio, meanwhile, explained the common-sense idea for blitzing this summer.
"Basically, you want to blitz when you want to and you think it's appropriate," Fangio said. "You don't want to blitz because you feel you have to."
Modern NFL defense is straightforward. It's about trust, communication, and execution after the reaction to what the offense declares it is doing.
"Our guys just have to read their keys and trust their keys and trust the play call and trust their brother next to them, to their right, to their left, in front and behind," Lake said. "...If an offense decides not to throw the ball in one direction, that's the offense's prerogative. They dictate the play, but then we got to react after that.
"I hope that makes sense.”
MORE NFL: Cooper DeJean Could Be Eagles' Next Rookie To Start And It Could Be Monday Night