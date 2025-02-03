Falcons Urged To Go After Eagles 27-Year-Old Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles unsurprisingly have some players that will be of interest to other teams this offseason.
When you build the best defense in football and make it to the Super Bowl, clearly you have a great roster. The Eagles don't have a ton of cap space so unfortunately some changes could be on the way. One player who is heading to free agency is 27-year-old Pro Bowler Josh Sweat.
He tallied eight sacks this season and was a Pro Bowler in 2021. He's spent his entire seven-year career in Philadelphia so far. Hopefully, the two sides an come to terms on a new deal this offseason, but he has been a hot name in speculation already.
The Athletic's Josh Kendall made a list of 10 players for the Atlanta Falcons to pursue and had Sweat at No. 7 on his list.
"No. 7. Edge Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles," Kendall said. "Sweat could re-sign with the Eagles before March. If he does hit free agency, there will be a lot of competition. He is only 27. He can play in a 3-4 or a 4-3 defense and he has 33 sacks in the last four seasons. Sweat’s age and versatility may mean he’s the most expensive edge rusher in this class, though."
Atlanta is a team that absolutely needs to improve its defense. They have less cap space than the Eagles, though. Over The Cap currently has the Falcons at -$14.52 effective cap space right now. Atlanta makes sense from a need perspective, but it doesn't seem like it would work unless it can restructure some deals.
More NFL: Could Eagles Land Myles Garrett After Surprise Trade Request?