Fantasy Analysts Release Eagles' Saquon Barkley Projections
The Philadelphia Eagles had the most dominant running back in football last year in Saquon Barkley.
Barkley had a season for the ages and finished the regular season with 2,005 rushing yards on 345 attempts to go along with 13 rushing touchdowns, 33 receptions, 278 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns. He was the AP Offensive Player of the Year and unsurprisingly cracked a spot on the 1st-Team All-Pro.
So, how can he follow up that masterful season?
Rotowire released projections for the 2025 season and predicted that Barkley will have yet another great year in Philadelphia.
Projection:
300 rush attempts, 1,680 rushing yards, 5.6 yards per carry, 11 rushing touchdowns
31 receptions, 232 receiving yards, 7.5 yards per reception, two receiving touchdown
This is just a projection and it's only May so there's really no merit to the information at this time, but it is fun to think about and discuss. If Barkley were to put up these type of numbers, the Eagles would be in a very good spot. Clearly, the rushing numbers are below the 2024 mark, but you can't really expect someone to rack up over 2,000 yards every year. A season like this that Rotowire projected would still have him as arguably the top running back in the spot and give the Eagles' offense a really good shot to follow up on the success from 2024.
Again, it's just a projection, but Barkley should be in line for another big year.