Fellow Stars Come Out To Praise Eagles' Saquon Barkley's Explosive Debut
The Philadelphia Eagles' front office certainly should be happy this morning.
Philadelphia entered the offseason looking to make a splash and did so by snatching star running back Saquon Barkley from the rival New York Giants. New York let him go for some reason and the Eagles were more than happy to take him in.
Clearly, the Eagles are happy right now after taking down the Green Bay Packers in Brazil on Friday night. Barkley is one of the biggest reasons why. The star rusher became the first Eagles player since Terrell Owens in 2004 to have three touchdowns in his team debut.
Barkley was so good on Friday night that the stars came out to give him praise, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, fellow former Giants star Odell Beckham Jr, and Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill.
The Eagles needed to add a spark this offseason and it seems like they certainly have found one in Barkley. It was a topsy-turvy night for the Eagles, but Philadelphia was able to get under control and shine.
Philadelphia's Week 1 performance should be a wake-up call for opposing National Football League teams. The Eagles look great and will be among the top contenders in football this year. The 2023 didn't go the way the Eagles had planned, but the 2024 campaign already has started off on a good note. Things are looking up in Philadelphia.
