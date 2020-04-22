Five Candidates to be Eagles in Draft's First Round

Sometime late Thursday night, the Eagles will have added another player to the roster in the form of a first-round draft pick as the 2020 NFL Draft gets underway at 8 p.m.

Unless they trade out and make their first pick on Friday when the second and third rounds will be held beginning at 7 p.m.

A lot has been written and discussed in the weeks leading up to this point. All signs point to a wide receiver being the Eagles’ first pick, but will that pick come early than the scheduled 21 slot or later?

Or will they sit tight?

Here are five - all receivers - but only one figures to be an Eagle on Thursday night, depending on where they actually make their selection:

CEEDEE LAMB, WR, Oklahoma

Size: 6-2, 198

Stats 2019: 62 catches, 1,327 yards, 14 touchdowns. His yards per catch of 21. 4 led the nation.

Stats 2018: 65 catches, 1,158 yards, 11 touchdowns

Quote: “I have CeeDee Lamb as my top guy because of everything he can do,” said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. “He can line up outside. He can win versus press coverage with his physicality. He's unbelievable after the catch. He's the best after the catch of the receivers in this draft in my opinion. He can break tackles, he can make you miss, he's ultra-competitive.”

HENRY RUGGS, WR, Alabama

Size: 5-11, 188

Stats 2019: 40 catches, 746 yards, seven touchdowns (18.7 yards per catch) while averaging 23.8 yards on 12 kickoff returns

Stats 2018: 46 catches, 741 yards (16.1 yards per catch), 11 touchdowns

Quotes: “We (every WR at Alabama) are very versatile,” said Ruggs. “We learn the whole playbook so we can help each other and move around if we have to. I want to show I am a complete receiver and not a one-dimensional (speed) guy.”

Added Jeremiah: “Everybody knows about the (4.27) speed, but I think what people lose sight of is this kid has got natural hands. He has outstanding hands. He only dropped one ball this year. He attacks it. He trusts his hands.

“Tyreek Hill has been the comparison for him and that's the blueprint for how you use him, and I know a lot of teams are looking for this type of player.”

JUSTIN JEFFERSON, WR, LSU

Size: 6-1, 202

Stats 2019: 111 catches, 1,540 yards, 18 touchdowns

Stats 2018: 54 catches, 875 yards, six touchdowns

Quotes: “It’s actually exciting, having that dream as a young boy, making it to this point in life, just seeing that I have a bright future at the next level,” said Jefferson. “It’s crazy and it’s amazing.”

On what separates him from the other receivers in his class, Jefferson said: “My ability to get in and out of routes, I’m very versatile. I can do slot and outside. Just being able to play different positions on the field.”

BRANDON AIYUK, WR, Arizona State

Size: 6-0, 205

Stats 2019: 65 catches, 1,192 yards, eight touchdowns. He was also one of the country’s top returners, averaging 16.1 yards on 14 punt returns with one touchdown and 31.9 yards on 14 kickoff returns.

Stats 2018: 33 catches, 474 yards, three touchdowns. This was Aiyuk’s first season at Arizona State after he transferred in from Sierra Junior College.

Quotes: “I love Brandon Aiyuk,” said Jeremiah. “He's my fifth receiver and he is so sudden and so quick. I know the 40 times says 4.50, he plays a lot faster than that, and he's got -- one of the things that's unique about him, he's got rare length.

“He is really long, so you get somebody that can make plays in traffic with his toughness, he's phenomenal after the catch. He can help you in the return game, as well. He's really good in that department. So just getting the ball in his hands and let him go and let him make plays. … I think he could go in the first.”

Added Aiyuk, who had core muscle surgery on April 7, when he went on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt: “Academics is that led me to JUCO out of high school. I had to some maturing to do in the classroom. The most challenging thing for me was defense.

“Coming from junior college it’s mostly one-on-one football. Division One level is understanding defenses and routes. That was hardest part adjusting. It took pretty much half of my first season.”

JALEN REAGOR, WR, TCU

Size: 5-11, 206

Stats 2019: 43 catches, 611 yards, five touchdowns. As a returner, he averaged 14.4 yards on five kick returns and 20.8 yards and scored twice on 15 punt returns.

Stats 2018: 72 catches, 1,061 yards, nine touchdowns. Also had 13 runs for 170 yards (13.1 yards per carry) and two TDs. As a returner, he averaged 26.0 yards on 12 kickoffs and 12.1 yards on eight punt returns.

Quote: “I’m a football player, I don’t consider myself a Combine athlete,” said Reagor, who ran a disappointing 4.47 at the Combine, when he went on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Marvev and Brandt. “When it comes to football, just turn on the film.”

Just missed the cut: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma; Cesar Ruiz, IOL, Michigan; Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Jackonsville Jaguars