Five Storylines for Eagles-Texans

HOUSTON – On paper, Thursday night’s game between the Eagles and Texans at NRG Stadium looks like a titanic mismatch. Games aren’t played on paper and the Eagles will have to guard against a letdown.

Here are five storylines:

SHORT WEEK

Both teams are playing just four days between their last outing, so both have to deal with it.

The Eagles were in a unique situation since they only had to play one game after their bye week before having to play again four days later. So, head coach Nick Sirianni, his staff, and his players were able to do some preparation for the Texans during that bye week.

“It’s never the physical part of it,” said Brandon Graham about the short break between games. “I feel like we always get our body back by Thursday anyway, but it’s more mental. It’s about carrying out the game plan.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a problem because they (the coaches) really hone in on making sure you know what to do.”

WHAT WEAPONS

Who do the Texans have that can hurt the Eagles now that both starting WRs – Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins – have been ruled out?

Rookie RB Dameon Pierce is a handful, with 539 yards rushing and a 4.5 yards per carry average to go along with three touchdowns.

But who else?

Rex Burkhead out of the backfield? Chris Moore, who has 10 catches for 128 yards? Tight ends Brevin Jordan or O.J. Howard?

It's not an imposing arsenal.

Defensively, CB Steven Nelson will play his former teammates, and he’s been playing well, and Jerry Hughes with five sacks off the edge will need watched, but the secondary has two rookies in safety Jalen Pitre and CB Derek Stingley.

The Eagles are favored by nearly two touchdowns for a good reason.

RUN DEFENSE

It’s been battered the past three games, allowing more than 100 yards rushing over that span. The Eagles need to figure out a way to stop it, without Jordan Davis and against a hard-nosed rookie in Dameon Pierce and backup Rex Burkhead.

HURTS’ HOMECOMING

Jalen Hurts grew up in Houston and spent a lot of time in what was then Reliant Stadium and NRG Stadium. Yet. This will be the first game he’s ever played in that building and he will do so from of dozens of family and friends.

A distraction?

Not likely. Does the QB ever get distracted?

“He knows that all he can focus on is being there and being the quarterback of our team,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “It doesn't matter if we're in Houston, if we're in Atlanta, doesn't matter where we are. He knows about his process. He'd probably be the guy that will handle it better than anybody would because he's just so focused and dialed in on what he has to do.

"We talk about this all the time, too, not letting the outside noise get to you, whether that's you're 7-0, you're 0-7, you're going to Houston, you're going to Alaska, whatever it is.”

HISTORY AWAITS

If the Eagles win they will be 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with 11 days off before they play again on Nov. 14, against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com’s Fan Nation Eagles Today and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news at www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles or www.eaglesmaven.com and please follow him on Twitter: @kracze.