Fletcher Cox, Jalen Hurts Active Against Bengals

PHILADELPHIA – Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is active for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, despite being listed as questionable and not practicing at any point through Friday.

Head coach Doug Pederson said on Friday that they would see how much he could do in practices on Friday and Saturday. Apparently, he did enough to warrant a spot on the gameday active list.

Also active is rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts for a second straight week, with Nate Sudfeld taking a seat so Hurts can have a role.

In last week’s 37-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Hurts played three snaps, but did not touch the ball on any of them.

It will be interesting to see if that role increases this week.

Also active for the Eagles are two members of the practice squad: rookie defensive back Grayland Arnold and receiver Deontay Burnett.

Both players give the Eagles depth at their respective positions. Burnett could have more of a role on offense with Jalen Reagor out.

Also, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was seen during early warmups for the game in discussion with GM Howie Roseman and a member of the team's medical staff. JJAW left the field after the conversation.

Reagor still has not been placed on Injured Reserve despite having surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament on Thursday. The rookie receiver is expected to miss six to eight weeks, though he was supposed to miss four weeks with a slight tear in a shoulder labrum, but Reagor recovered quickly and was ready for the opener.

Perhaps the Eagles feel Reagor can once again return quicker than the prescribed time frame.

Other inactives for Philadelphia are receiver Alshon Jeffery, running back Jason Huntley, and offensive lineman Jamon Brown, defensive end Casey Toohill, and cornerback Rudy Ford.

Jeffery practiced for the first time this week as a limited participant and the Eagles are expected to go slowly before inserting them into the gameday lineup.

Toohill, the rookie seventh-round pick, played 22 snaps last week and Ford is listed as week-to-week with a groin injury.

