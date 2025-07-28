Former Eagles QB Injured; Opening Door For Shedeur Sanders
One of the most interesting quarterback battles in the National Football League currently features a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Cleveland Browns have four quarterbacks on the roster right now, including former Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett. Philadelphia traded Pickett to the Browns this offseason. Cleveland has arguably the most wild quarterback room in the NFL. The Browns obviously have Deshaun Watson, but he is injured.
The Browns acquired Pickett and signed veteran Joe Flacco. They didn't stop there, though. The Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They didn't stop there either, though. Cleveland also drafted polarizing quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
There's been a lot of buzz out of Cleveland this offseason. Most of the noise has specifically been about Sanders. There were rumors that he could be taken early in the first round of the draft, but he plummetted down draft boards. It was pretty shocking and there was even a time when reports surfaced that the Eagles had some interest in him, but Cleveland moved up and snatched him.
Now, the calculus gets even more tricky. ESPN's Adam Schefter shared that Pickett is dealing with a hamstring injury that will be re-evaluated in later in the week.
"Browns QB Kenny Pickett injured his hamstring near the end of Saturday’s practice and is expected to re-evaluate the injury later this week, per sources," Schefter said. "Pickett was coming off a strong couple of practices, per sources, and at least for the short term, there now will be more reps for Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders."
Will Pickett's injury open the door for the young quarterbacks on the roster?