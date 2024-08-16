Former Eagles Star Could Land With Vikings In Near Future, Per Insider
There's a real chance that a former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro won't be with the team when the 2024 National Football League season kicks off.
Philadelphia will have to trim down the roster in the near future and one player to keep an eye on is cornerback/safety James Bradberry. He had a tough 2023 season after an All-Pro 2022 campaign. The Eagles added to the cornerback position in response and now Bradberry is attempting to transition to safety.
If things don't go well, it wouldn't be surprising to see him get traded and the Minnesota Vikings were listed as a top landing spot by CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin.
"The former All-Pro was a hit for the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-contending secondary in 2022, only to fall off a cliff as a perimeter cover man a year later," Benjamin said. "Since then, Bradberry has taken a switch to safety in stride and suddenly feels like a decent bet to crack the Birds' lineup as veteran insurance on the back end.
"Still, if the Eagles find themselves a taker in exchange for depth at another position, they'd probably consider it after injecting youth into the secondary via the draft. Potential fits: (Arizona Cardinals), (Las Vegas Raiders), (and) Vikings."
Bradberry was a star but now is looking to get back on track. There certainly is a chance that he can impress the front office over the next few weeks and stick around. But, Eagles fans should keep a close eye on him.
