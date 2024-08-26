Former Eagles Star Predicted To One Of Biggest-Name Players Cut
There could be some serious star power available on the open market over the next few days.
National Football League franchises need to trim down rosters to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon and this surely will lead to some surprising cuts and trades. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox attempted to predict the 12 biggest-name players who could be cut and mentioned Philadelphia Eagles cornerback/safety James Bradberry.
"After Bradberry's struggles in 2023, it's highly unlikely another team will part with players or draft capital to secure the former Pro Bowl cornerback," Knox said. "He started 16 games last season but allowed an opposing passer rating of 114.3 in coverage.
"The problem for Bradberry—and to a lesser extent, (Avonte Maddox)—is that the Eagles are deep at both cornerback and safety. Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, Eli Ricks, Kelee Ringo, and rookies Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell headline the cornerback room. Reed Blankenship, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Sydney Brown lead the safety group. A team can't have too many good defensive backs, but Bradberry, 31, simply isn't one at this stage of his career."
Bradberry continuously has been mentioned as someone who could be on the way out of town in Philadelphia. We won't have to wait too much longer to see how the saga will end. Some have speculated that he could stick around, while many have pegged him as someone who will be moved.
It has been reported that he has had a strong camp, so maybe the Eagles will give him a chance during the season at safety. We should find out more by Tuesday afternoon.
