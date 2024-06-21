Former Superstar Surprisingly Still Available; Should Eagles Reunite?
The Philadelphia Eagles still have some question marks on the roster despite a fantastic offseason.
Philadelphia has been busy after a rough end to the 2023 season. The Eagles have improved the roster on paper, but there still are areas that could use a boost. Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine put together a list of Philadelphia's biggest weaknesses and mentioned linebacker as a spot that could use some work.
The Eagles brought in free agents Devin White and Zack Baun but still could use some more help at the spot. One player who could make a lot of sense is veteran linebacker Shaquille Leonard.
Leonard appeared in five games with the Eagles last season and had one sack and 23 tackles. He now is a free agent and is looking for his next opportunity. It's unclear where he will land, but he has plenty of upside and could help the Eagles out if they wanted to bring him back in.
At one point, he was one of the top linebackers in football. From his rookie season in 2018 through the 2021 campaign, Leonard made four Pro Bowl appearances, racked up four All-Pro nods, and was named the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year.
He missed the majority of the 2022 season so the 2023 campaign was his way of working off the rust and getting back on the field. If the Eagles want to add to the linebacker room, they should take a chance on him because he isn't far removed from being a star and is just 28 years old.
Philadelphia still has money to spend and should consider a reunion.
