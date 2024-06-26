Former Titans Top Prospect Is On Trade Block; Should Eagles Make Move?
One former Tennessee Titans top prospect seems like he needs a new home.
Tennessee drafted receiver Treylon Burks with the 18th overall selection in the 2022 National Football League Draft. He was expected to quickly take over as the team's top receiving option but hasn't lived up to the hype yet.
He only appeared in 11 games in each of his first two seasons due to injuries and now the Titans are loaded at receiver with DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, and Tyler Boyd all in front of him. It seems like Burks will end up getting moved and NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich even listed him on his updated NFL trade block.
If Burks does end up getting moved, he could be an interesting option for the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia has one of the top offenses in football on paper but has been in the news lately as some have speculated that it should look into improving the third receiver spot.
Burks has flashed some talent since being drafted but has been inconsistent. He hasn't been in the best situation in Tennesee as well. Philadelphia could put him in a much better spot to maximize his talent. Plus, with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the roster, Burks wouldn't get as difficult matchups.
He was a first-round draft pick for a reason and is just 24 years old. There's no reason to give up on him yet. The price tag to acquire him likely would be very low, but he could help the Eagles out.
