Free Agent and Trade Tracker

PRIOR TO NOON

10:45: The Eagles are bringing back DT Hassan Ridgway on a one-year deal. He was originally acquired from Indianapolis for a seventh-round pick during the draft last year and ended up starting five games due to injuries to both Malik Jackson and Tim Jernigan. Ridgeway himself then suffered a season-ending ankle injury in late October.

10:40: The Cowboys are placing the exclusive rights franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, per ESPN, meaning no other teams can negotiate with him. The Titans, meanwhile, are placing their franchise tag on RB Derrick Henry.

The Cowboys have until noon to re-sign WR Amari Cooper, otherwise he becomes a free agent.

10:30: The Bengals are putting the franchise tag on WR A.J. Green.

10:10: The Falcons continue to subtract, moving on from veteran offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo, who started six games for them in the 2019 season.

10:03: The Vikings have worked out a two-year extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins, per his agent Mike McCartney. The tweak will give cash-strapped Minnesota more salary-cap room to deal with as the Vikings try to bring back top-of-the-market safety Anthony Harris.

9:50: The Falcons are releasing running back Devonta Freeman after failing to trade him.

The Jaguars are sending signals that they do not want to trade defensive end menace Yannick Ngakoue, per CBS Sports’ Jason LaCanfora. Of course, Jacksonville said the same thing about cornerback Jalen Ramsey in the weeks leading up to trading him to the Los Angeles Rams for a king’s ransom. Dealing for Nagkoue should not require two first-round picks, which was the price – and more – the Rams foolishly paid for him.

Former Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey, who has played just nine games the last two seasons due to injury, is signing with the Green Bay Packers for $8 million per year for two years, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

There is a blossoming rumor, started by NBC Sports Peter King, that the Houston Texans want to trade receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is probably one of the top five receivers in the NFL. His salary is reasonable, which begs the question why would Houston want to do it? Well, the Texans need draft picks, so maybe the Eagles could be in play here.

Franchise tags were handed to:

Leonard Williams, New York Giants

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Shaq Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This means that quarterback Jameis Winston will become a free agent. Could this open the door for Tampa to sign Tom Brady? The Bucs don’t draft until No. 11, so if they don’t move up they will likely be out on the top three college QBs: Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert.

Some tags that have yet to happen, but likely will:

Bud Dupree, Pittsburgh Steelers

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys