EagleMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Free Agent/Trade Tracker: Day Two

Ed Kracz

8:00: Former 49ers’ TE Levine Toilolo is expected to sign with the NY Giants, who needed a replacement for the recently retired TE Rhett Ellison, per Adam Schefter

8:30: Eagles agree to a one-year contract with backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

8:40: Quarterback Tom Brady announced he will continue his career elsewhere, leaving New England after 20 seasons

9:27: Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Tom Brady to ESPN: "Tommy initiated contact last night and came over. We had a positive, respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son."

9:41: Former Buffalo Bills DT Jordan Phillips is heading to the desert, signing a three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, per NFL Media.

10:15: The Saints and QB Drew Brees have worked out a two-year, $50 million extension, per NFL Media.

10:33: Bill Belichick on Tom Brady: "Sometimes in life, it takes some time to pass before truly appreciating something or someone but that has not been the case with Tom. He is a special person and the greatest quarterback of all-time.”

10:40: Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a two-year deal worth $15M, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus to ESPN.

11:00: The Carolina Panthers have given QB Cam Newton permission to seek a trade. The Panthers and new head coach Matt Rhule are believed to be interested in free agent Teddy Bridgewater to take over.

11:05: Former Eagles backup QB Chase Daniel is staying in the NFC North, moving from Chicago to Detroit.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eagles' Slow Start Could Be For a Reason

For a general manager like Howie Roseman, who has set the bar high in free agency, Monday's opening day could be that he looking for good value at cheaper prices

Ed Kracz

Tom Brady Drops the Bomb; What's Next?

It looks like the end of an era in New England

John McMullen

Eagles Bring Back Nate Sudfeld

It was a move that made sense for both parties. Here's more on the backup's return for a fourth year

Ed Kracz

How the Eagles Landed on Hargrave

The target was supposed to be cornerback Byron Jones, but they ended up with a defensive tackle

John McMullen

Eagles Sign Javon Hargrave

Here's more on the big free agent deal general manager Howie Roseman handed out to the former Pittsburgh Steelers DT

Ed Kracz

Free Agent and Trade Tracker

Here is up to the minute information that filters out throughout the day as the NFL opens its three-day negotiating period leading up to the start of the new league year on Wednesday

Ed Kracz

Backup Halapoulivaati Vaitai Gets Starter's Money

Big V's departure leaves the team without a proven backup at swing tackle, and becomes a position to watch heading into the next month's draft

Ed Kracz

Eagles Pass on Corey Clement Tender

Eagles fans and the breakout RB from 2017 will always have Super Bowl LII

John McMullen

Eagles Bringing Back Hassan Ridgeway

The defensive tackle was set to become a free agent, but the team locked him down about an hour before the period began. He brings solid depth up front

Ed Kracz

Realistic Look at Eagles Free Agency

When it comes to free agency the only thing we really know is Howie Roseman will insist every signing was the player the organization wanted all along

John McMullen