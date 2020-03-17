Free Agent/Trade Tracker: Day Two

8:00: Former 49ers’ TE Levine Toilolo is expected to sign with the NY Giants, who needed a replacement for the recently retired TE Rhett Ellison, per Adam Schefter

8:30: Eagles agree to a one-year contract with backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

8:40: Quarterback Tom Brady announced he will continue his career elsewhere, leaving New England after 20 seasons

9:27: Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Tom Brady to ESPN: "Tommy initiated contact last night and came over. We had a positive, respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son."

9:41: Former Buffalo Bills DT Jordan Phillips is heading to the desert, signing a three-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, per NFL Media.

10:15: The Saints and QB Drew Brees have worked out a two-year, $50 million extension, per NFL Media.

10:33: Bill Belichick on Tom Brady: "Sometimes in life, it takes some time to pass before truly appreciating something or someone but that has not been the case with Tom. He is a special person and the greatest quarterback of all-time.”

10:40: Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has agreed to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a two-year deal worth $15M, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus to ESPN.

11:00: The Carolina Panthers have given QB Cam Newton permission to seek a trade. The Panthers and new head coach Matt Rhule are believed to be interested in free agent Teddy Bridgewater to take over.

11:05: Former Eagles backup QB Chase Daniel is staying in the NFC North, moving from Chicago to Detroit.