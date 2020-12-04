From Russell Wilson to Aaron Rodgers, Eagles Defense Faces Another Major Test

PHILADELPHIA – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has had great seasons before in his wonderous 16-year NFL career, but this season may be his greatest yet, considering that he just turned 37 on Wednesday and already has two MVP trophies stashed somewhere.

He has thrown 33 touchdowns to four interceptions and his 68.4 completion percentage, should it stand, would be the second-highest in his career.

In his first MVP season of 2011, Rodgers threw 45 touchdowns to six picks. In his second MVP season of 2014, he threw 38 and five.

His 400th career touchdown pass could come Sunday against the Eagles. He needs three more to reach that milestone.

“You’re talking about one of the all-time greats, regardless of position,” said Packers coach Matt LaFleur. “I don’t know how he does it. But he’s doing it. And he’s doing it consistently, day in, day out. Just helping us win a lot of games. We’re fortunate to have a guy of that caliber. He makes everybody around him better. You can see it every time he steps out on that field.”

It’s safe to say that Rodgers has adjusted quite nicely to the system LaFleur brought with him last year.

“That’s a credit to him, just the way he goes about his business,” said LaFleur. “Certainly, any time, and you see it with the majority of experienced quarterbacks that have spent a long time in a certain system, there’s a transition period. There always is.

“I know he works really hard at it, and he always does every day. And I think you’re just seeing him becoming more and more comfortable with what it is we’re trying to get done on offense, and he’s excelling.”

Rodgers is 3-2 in his career against the Eagles, including a loss last year, with nine TDs and three interceptions.

In last year’s loss, Rodgers threw 53 times for 422 yards, but he was picked by linebacker Nigel Bradham and also coughed up a fumble when Derek Barnett sacked him, and Brandon Graham recovered.

The beating in 2019 could serve as motivation for Rodgers, something that, as good as he is, he really doesn’t need.

“He’s smart,” said CB Avonte Maddox. “You just know he’s up there. You kind of catch him looking at you, and he’s checking right way. You can be locked into your receiver, and you glance at the sideline, and he’s looking to see what you’re in and what you’re doing, and he’s checking to the right thing then and there.

“You have to keep him grounded. He can run, he can make plays on his feet as well as any throw on the field. He’s a great quarterback overall.”

The Eagles defense just had the challenge of trying to stop Seattle’s Russell Wilson and did a decent job, holding him to 230 yards passing, 177 of which went to D.K. Metcalf.

Now along comes Rodgers and his top target, Davante Adams.

“They (Wilson and Rodgers) are similar in the way they can extend plays, they’re similar as far as accuracy,” said Eagles safety Rodney McLeod. “I think Aaron Rodgers has the experience over Russell Wilson, which is a good thing.

"He’s very aware of blitzes. He’ll look at our safeties based on our alignments to really try to get an upper hand on what type of coverage he is going to expect, so we have to create different looks for him as much as we can without putting ourselves at risk and then just compete.”

Rodgers isn’t going to be completely shut down. No way.

The Eagles, though, have to limit his opportunities and shake off those that he takes advantage of.

“You know he’s going to make some plays, but you have to limit him as much as possible,” said McLeod. “It’s going to be a collective effort. D-line’s going to have to rattle him, we’re going to have to hold up on the back end to give the D0-line some time, and if we do that, we put ourselves in good position to win this game.

“But Aaron Rodgers is one of the best. I enjoy going against him and looking forward to it Sunday.”

