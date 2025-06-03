Future Eagles Hall Of Famer's NFL Retirement Finally Becomes Official
Brandon Graham's hard-earned NFL retirement finally has begun.
The Philadelphia Eagles legend first announced his retirement in mid-March. However, the move wasn't made official until Monday when Graham appeared on the NFL's transaction wire under the "reserve/retired list" designation.
A two-time Super Bowl champion, Graham racked up 76.5 sacks, 487 tackles, 22 forced fumbles, and one Pro Bowl nod across 15 remarkable seasons in Philadelphia. He's a shoo-in for the Eagles Hall of Fame.
“I gave everything I had, everything I had in this, and I don’t have any regrets,” Graham said at his retirement news conference in March. “That’s one thing I tell the young boys, don’t have no regrets. Fifteen years ago, I walked into this city as a young man with dreams, big dreams, a little bit of nervousness and whole lot of fire in my heart. I had no idea back then what this journey would bring.
"I didn’t know how many times I would be tested, I didn’t know how much I would grow, and I surely didn’t know how deeply I would fall in love with these fans, with this team, and this city ... my life, my entire life has been forever changed because of this magical place.”
Graham, 37, battled injuries throughout last season, so his retirement didn't surprise anyone. We'll just have to wait and see whether he pursues coaching as a post-playing career.
