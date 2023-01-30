Game-Wrecking Haason Reddick has the Eagles on the Precipice of a Championship

The Eagles edge rusher is in a historic playoff run, setting the tone in both playoffs games early and has 3.5 sacks in the two wins

PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick understands what’s at stake and the veteran edge rusher has been a game-wrecker en route to Super Bowl LVII.

Typically a very accessible player, Reddick has made himself scarce to reporters since the playoffs began in an attempt to get his body right for the final push and keep his eyes on the big prize.

In Sunday’s dominating 31-7 win over San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game, it was Reddick who changed the game on the 49ers’ first offensive possession.

Already down 7-0, the streaking 49ers had converted two first downs and faced a manageable second-and-6 from midfield when Reddick raced around the edge and impacted a Brock Purdy pass to Brandon Aiyuk that Eagles’ linebacker T.J. Edwards nearly intercepted.

Understanding he got to the football in real-time before Purdy’s arm was moving forward, Reddick implored the coaching staff to challenge the play.

That, along with positive feedback from the booth, had Nick SIrianni throwing the red-challenge flag and the call on the field was indeed overturned to a strip sack by Reddick that nose tackle Linval Joseph recovered.

“Man, I just got off the ball, which we coach here,” Reddick said. “(Eagles defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Jeremiah) Wash (Washburn) has been coaching ‘get off’ since the day I got here.

"I got off the ball, I read my keys, saw the tackle go down, I think it was supposed to be pinned deep, on the first one, I don’t even know. I just got off the ball, man, and I was gone.”

The second-team All-Pro was sure he generated a turnover.

“Oh yeah, I knew. If you watch it, I was telling Coach Nick, ‘Man, throw the flag!’ I knew that was a sack-fumble because I got my hand on the ball,” he said. “I was telling Coach Nick from the rip, ‘Throw the flag, throw the flag! I know that one is a sack-fumble.’”

The double positive, as Sirianni likes to call turnovers, was the least of Reddick’s accomplishments on the play, though.

Purdy was unable to return to the game with an elbow injury for the rest of the half and was a sell of himself when re-appeared in the third quarter once backup Josh Johnson was ruled out with a concussion, thanks to a crunching hit by Ndamukong Suh.

Reddick, though, had turned the 49ers' offense one-dimensional and essentially crippled any chance of an upset for San Francisco.

“That wasn’t intentional. I don’t play like that,” Reddick said. “…I didn’t know (Purdy was injured) until the next drive and he didn’t come out there.”

The 49ers managed just 164 yards of total offense and a dismal 83 yards passing.

Reddick finished the game with two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Through the two postseason games, he has totaled 3.5 sacks, which is the most by any Eagles’ defender during a single playoff run. Overall this season, Reddick has been the ultimate finisher with an amazing 19.5 sacks in 19 games.

“You want to try to make the quarterback feel as uncomfortable as possible with everything, whether that's the fans and them making it loud, whether that's disguising the coverages or whether that's hitting him,” Sirianni said. “You don't ever want anybody to get dinged or get hurt, and I hope [Purdy is okay, but it definitely did change the game.

“But those guys' job is to hit the quarterback, affect the game, and they sure did that today.”

There is still one more step to go for Philadelphia and everyone understands Reddick will be a big part of getting it done.

“Hasson Reddick, he’s been a bad dude all year," said QB Jalen Hurts, "and that’s what we need going forward."

