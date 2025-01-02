Georgia vs. Notre Dame: Two Prospects For Eagles Fans To Consider
The Allstate Sugar Bowl is in full swing between Georgia and Notre Dame.
Georgia is the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoffs while Notre Dame is the No. 7 seed. Georgia had a bye in the first round of the playoffs and Notre Dame already has a win under their belt in the tournament as they took down Indiana.
Both Georgia and Notre Dame are two of the best teams in college football so unsurprisingly there are going to be players to watch in the contest who could be playing at the next level in 2025.
Here are two NFL prospects for Philadelphia Eagles fans to consider in Thursday's showdown:
Georgia EDGE: Jalon Walker
Walker is a junior and entered the contest with 6.5 sacks on the year to go along with 57 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one pass defended, and two fumble recoveries. He's someone who has been projected as a first-round talent and may not even make it all the way to the Eagles' pick if they make it as far in the playoffs as they hope to. He's someone who if available, would be a great option for the Eagles to bolster the edge.
Notre Dame Cornerback: Benjamin Morrison
The Eagles don't necessarily need to add another cornerback after selecting both Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Still, it couldn't hurt to add more talent if Morrison is available when the Eagles eventually pick. He had six interceptions as a freshman and then three more last year as a sophomore. He was knocked out for the season due to an injury, but he still likely is the best draft prospects from Notre Dame this year.
