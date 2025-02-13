Giants 24-Year-Old Called 'Name To Watch' For Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have done a great job over the last few years building up this roster.
Clearly, this is the case as the team just won their second Super Bowl title in team history last weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, but don't expect that will stop the Eagles from being aggressive this offseason.
The Eagles' front office is one of the most aggressive in football led by Howie Roseman. He's done a great job and the team may need to add more pieces to the defense with key players like Zack Baun, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams all heading to free agency.
It's a little too early to know what the team will do, especially because the Super Bowl parade hasn't even happened yet. But, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox floated New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari as a "name to watch" for Philadelphia.
"It would be fairly surprising to see Roseman go after any big-money free agents in the early days of the open market, though," Knox said. "He made a splash by signing Barkley last offseason, but overspending on external talent isn't typically part of his offseason plan. Don't expect Roseman to chase the likes of Tee Higgins or Jevon Holland this spring.
"If the Eagles do decide to splurge on a top-tier free agent, New York Giants pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari will be a name to watch. He recorded six sacks this season and won't turn 25 until June."
Ojulari had six sacks in just 11 games in 2024. If the Eagles need to add to the defense, this would be a great move.
