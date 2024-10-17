Giants Could Get Young Superstar Back Against Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles will take on one of their biggest rivals on Sunday.
Philadelphia will hit the road and take on the NFC East rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff currently is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET and the Eagles will try to build off of their Week 6 win against the Cleveland Browns.
The Eagles are 3-2 on the season and are in second place in the NFC East behind the Washington Commanders. New York currently is in last place in the division with a 2-4 record. It's going to be a tough matchup and things could get even more difficult for Philadelphia.
New York certainly made the right choice this past draft by selecting receiver Malik Nabers with the sixth-overall draft pick. Nabers has looked like a true superstar and logged 386 receiving yards across the first four games of the season to go along with three touchdowns.
Nabers has missed the last two games due to a concussion but could be back on the field on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
"(Wide receiver) Malik Nabers (concussion) will have a full practice on Thursday," Raanan said. "He will then meet with an independent neurologist later today if things go well to see if he’s cleared. Meanwhile, (defensive tackle) Dexter Lawrence (hip) and (outside linebacker) Brian Burns (groin) will miss their second straight practice."
Nabers is just 21 years old and has the makings to be one of the best receivers in football. He already has shown that much potential. It seems like the Eagles will face off against him on Sunday.
