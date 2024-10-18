Giants Duo To Return Vs. Eagles, Including Young Superstar
The Philadelphia Eagles will have a tough matchup ahead of them this weekend against the New York Giants.
Philadelphia is 3-2 on the season after taking down the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. It wasn't the prettiest game, but a win is a win, and the Eagles certainly needed it. Now, the Eagles will travel to take on the rival Giants on the road.
New York -- like Philadelphia -- has been dealing with some big injuries but will be closer to full strength against the Eagles. New York reportedly will have young star receiver Malik Nabers back on the field, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Giants (wide receiver) Malik Nabers — who had missed the last two weeks due to a concussion and also was listed this week with a groin injury — officially is off the injury, report, and good to go Sunday against the Eagles," Schefter said.
He isn't the only Giants playmaker expected to return on Sunday. Running back Devin Singletary also is expected to return, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
"On the Giants (running back) situation: Devin Singletary will return on Sunday vs. Eagles," Raanan said. "But Tyrone Tracy will still see significant playing time...Daboll says Tracy, Singletary, and Eric Gray will all play. The Giants intend to keep an eye on Singletary to see how he’s doing off a groin injury. So they will likely ease him back into game action."
It sounds like it will be a tough matchup, but hopefully the Eagles can pull out their second straight win.
